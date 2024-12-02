Navan, a business travel and expense management platform, has integrated with American Express.

This will enable American Express US Business and Corporate Card members to create virtual cards for travel booked on the Navan Travel platform via Navan Connect. Additionally, Navan is participating in the American Express Sync Commercial Partner Programme to support this integration.

More ways to manage expenses and payments

The integration offers improved reconciliation, which allows the speed up of the month-end close with automated reconciliation while allowing users to earn the rewards of their American Express Card. American Express Card members can earn the rewards of their eligible American Express Card when they use on-demand virtual cards for travel payments. It also has proactive spending policies, allowing users to create virtual cards with built-in spending rules that make managing travel spend simple for finance teams.

Additionally, businesses can manage the expenses in real time and have full visibility into the card activity, with pending and cleared transactions that automatically appear in the Navan Expense dashboard. This enables finance firms to uncover savings opportunities while keeping budgets and forecasts up to date.

Navan Connect’s “Bring Your Own Card” functionality offers businesses the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of travel and expense solutions while keeping the advantages of the company’s existing bank and corporate card partner. The card-link technology has recorded more than USD 1 billion in transaction volume since 2024.

Navan joined forces with American Express to give its customers access to the control, improved security, and cash flow management that come with using an American Express virtual card. Both companies are committed to delivering optimised user experiences that improve savings and efficiency. The integration will help Navan offer its expertise and more value to its customers who utilise American Express for their card needs.