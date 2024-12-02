Navan expands 'BYOC' capabilities with Navan Connect across Europe

The innovative card-link technology, which extends the ‘No Expense Reports’ experience of Navan Expense to any enrolled corporate Mastercard or Visa card, will now support transactions made with cards issued in Europe and the UK as Navan revolutionises the way businesses handle global expense management.











Navan Connect redefines expense management, enabling businesses to enjoy the benefits of the travel and expense solution, while keeping the benefits of the company’s existing bank and corporate card partner. With the swipe of an enrolled card, expenses are automatically checked against company policy, categorised, and reconciled.

Navan officials highlighted the global nature of modern workforces and expenses. Introducing Navan Connect in Europe simplifies expense management for multinational companies, aligning with Navan's commitment to providing intelligent global expense solutions for customers.

Navan Connect is a significant development for international companies looking to localise and scale their travel and expense programmes while maintaining visibility and control.





Seamless expense management across borders

Navan Expense, which launched in Europe in December 2021, offers a seamless experience for both admins and employees, with direct reimbursements in as little as 24 hours in more than 45 countries and nearly 30 currencies. In addition, the platform's Optical Character Recognition (OCR) supports invoices in multiple languages, such as French, Portuguese, Spanish, Italian, and German, ensuring ease of use across borders.

On the heels of Navan's recent new distribution capability (NDC) content partnerships with 10 global airlines, including Air France, Lufthansa Group, and British Airways, this feature further supports today’s inherently global workforce. Navan's people-centric software design enables the company to cater to its expanding list of multinational customers that require global accessibility.

Commenting on this development, officials from Mastercard said they’re committed to working with innovative partners with a shared vision to bring greater efficiency and enhance the T&E user experience as business travel returns. As more businesses seek convenience in managing travel and expense reports, they’re excited to offer their corporate cardholders a seamless way to access Navan’s expense management platform through their Connect integration, powered by Mastercard technology.