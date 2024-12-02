NatWest unveils bank account aggregator

The bank’s iOS users can now bring in their current account balances and transactions from 15 other banks and see them alongside their NatWest accounts without leaving the app.

In terms of specifics, one feature will include pending transactions visible. Also, an Android version may be coming in the next few weeks.

Currently all data is read-only, but payment services are launching as part of open banking later this year. Consent is automatically removed every 90 days – and the bank is currently working through (like all the other CMA9 banks) as to what the next phase looks like.

There are no timelines, but neobanks, like Monzo, are not supported yet – but this functionality is “in the works”. Mortgage data from other banks and credit cards will be introduced later this year.