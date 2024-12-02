NatWest partners G4S for intelligent cash management solution

For the pilot, G4S will provide the integrated solution — including equipment, software and services — to participating businesses. The solution works like an on-site automated deposit system to give businesses the benefit of automated cash account crediting, without the need to visit their local branch.

Deposited cash is held in the device until a cash-in-transit provider comes to collect it.

This cash management solution aims to secure on-site cash storage, consolidate end-of-day reporting across multiple sites, and provide bank note validation and forgery detection. Also, the solution is meant to eliminate the need to cash up at the end of the day, as well as to reduce the losses due to administrative errors and fraud.