NatWest launches voice tech for banking pilot

9.6 million people own a smart speaker in the UK. Over three months, 500 customers will be able to bank from their house through a Google Home smart speaker or on their smartphone.

Customers can ask eight different questions, including what their current bank balance is and what their recent transactions were. A partial voice PIN will be set up for security and any customers unable to get an answer from Google Assistant will receive a text message with contact details of NatWest’s customer helpline.

Currently, 9.6 million people own a smart speaker in the UK and this figure is set to rise to 12.6 million this year, whilst 55 million own a smartphone. Natwest are testing exclusively with Google smart speakers for this pilot.