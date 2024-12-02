NatWest launches trial of digital business banking for SMEs

The introduction of the smartphone-based account, called Mettle, responds to a growing appetite for digital banking services among consumers and businesses.

Mettle combines a current account, including a debit card, with invoicing and bookkeeping capabilities. Customers open a business current account by downloading the app, which can be used to forecast their business performance, create invoices from their smartphone and provide reminders for chasing payments.

The banking service is currently at the pilot stage and customers will need to request a download link direct from Mettle. They will then work closely with the Mettle team to influence how the product will develop.

Mettle has been developed in partnership with 11:FS and Capco and will run independently from NatWest, with both customers and non-customers able to apply for an account.

UK small businesses can apply for early access to the Mettle pilot at www.mettle.co.uk.