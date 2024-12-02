NatWest launches new digital account opening journey powered by HooYu

The new feature will allow the consumers to provide a selfie or a photo ID to verify themselves. This stands as an authenticated measure against fraudulent applications and removes the need for ID documents.

The process has been devised in collaboration with UK-based ID verification fintech, HooYu.

Recently, Natwest announced the launch of a new biometric payment approval feature, which allows business and commercial banking customers to make payments of any size through their Bankline Mobile app using Face ID or Touch ID, without the need for a card reader.