NatWest issues biometric fingerprint credit card

In partnership with Mastercard and Gemalto, the bank began its three-month national trial today with 150 customers. The new credit card allows customers to use contactless payment for transactions up to GBP 100, using fingerprint verification. Currently contactless payments are limited to GBP 30 worth of transactions.

The card can be used as normal in ATMs and for online shopping, cardholders being able to use them at existing contactless and Chip and PIN terminals. They need to enroll and register the card using a plastic sleeve, a process which takes five minutes. However, once a digital fingerprint is locked onto the card, it cannot be changed.

User’s biometric data does not leave the card, is never shared with the merchant or bank, and no fingerprints are stored in a cloud.