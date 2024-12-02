NATWEST introduces APTIMISE invoicing app for SMEs

The one-stop cloud solution is the first of its kind in the UK to handle the whole solution from receipt to payment says the bank.

Currently a business receiving 100 invoices a month is spending 20 hours or more keying in and matching up details and dealing with associated queries. APtimise is aimed at all companies, not just NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland clients, offering them faster turnaround times with the opportunity for supplier discounts, clearer audit trails and a records validation element to combat invoice fraud – a growing problem for SMEs.

The free trial will be open for six months and can work as an add-on alongside a business’s existing system to avoid disruption. After the full roll-out later in 2018, it will become a paid-for subscription service based on the number of invoices processed.

It was developed with the bank’s technology partner US app and payment automation company MineralTree.