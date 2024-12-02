NatWest, GamCare join forces for bank branch counselling pilot

The aim of this initiative is to help those affected by problem gambling in its branches. The pilot programme will be rolled out in 13 NatWest branches across London, the Midlands, and the South East and Eastern regions of England.

Besides the launch of the counselling service, new controls for customers , such as the option to block gambling transactions on its credit cards, will be introduced. Moreover, the feature will be rolled out on NatWest's mobile banking app.