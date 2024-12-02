NatWest, Featurespace team up for real-time fraud prevention

The platform aims to detect and reduce third-party fraud losses and prevent overall fraud before the point of payment. The ARIC platform, powered by machine learning and Featurespaces Adaptive Behavioural Analytics, detects anomalies and risk scores each event to predict the likelihood of fraud. In addition, the ARIC platform reduces the number of false alerts.

National Westminster Bank is registered in England and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. Headquartered in the UK and US, Featurespace offers fraud prevention solutions and is the creator of the ARIC platform, a real-time AI machine learning software that risk scores events in more than 180 countries.

