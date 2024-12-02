NatWest begins biometric credit card trial

This initiative marks the first biometric fingerprint credit card issued by a UK bank, which began its three-month national trial since October. Although NatWest has previously piloted biometric debit cards, this will be the first-time credit cards have been issued, with contactless payments using fingerprint verification for transactions up to GBP 100 being offered.

Moreover, the fully integrated card can be used as normal in ATMs and for online shopping. Cardholders can use them at existing contactless and chip and PIN terminals, since there are no hardware changes needed to accept biometric cards.

For the enrolment, customers can register from their home using a plastic sleeve. Once a digital fingerprint is locked onto a card, the user’s biometric data never leaves the card, is never shared with the merchant or bank, and no fingerprints are stored in a cloud.