NatWest and JP Morgan fuel TransferWises GBP 65 mln funding

Launched in 2011, the international money transfer company says it now has over four million customers and moves GBP 3 billion of money on behalf of customers each month.

A few days ago, TransferWise partnered with challenger bank bunq. The latter is integrating with TransferWise’s API to enable its customers to send money in up to 15 different currencies directly from the bunq app.

Back in June 2018, Monzo partnered with TransferWise to offer international transfers from the bank’s app.

While in April 2018, TransferWise became the first non-bank payment service provider (PSP) to directly access the UK’s Faster Payments system.