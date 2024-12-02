



The partnership opens opportunities for customers, operations, and infrastructure through the creation of Bankline Direct Digital (BDD), a new strategic cloud-based architecture compliant with ISO 20022 that powers Bankline Direct. This cash management solution is designed for large corporations and financial institutions, integrating with Treasury Management Systems and Enterprise Resource Planning platforms. It automates payment processing, facilitates data reconciliation, and connects to UK and European payment schemes.

Augmented connectivity and regulatory compliance

The shift to Bankline Direct Digital simplifies and upgrades connectivity, ensuring long-term regulatory compliance, aligning with global standards, improving resilience and security, and providing scalability, while also increasing decision-making and business intelligence.

NatWest's collaboration with Capco focuses on improving customer experiences, ensuring compliance with UK and European regulatory payment standards, and establishing a competitive advantage through the large-scale implementation of modern technology. This enables more customers to benefit from improved efficiency in their financial payments and reporting. Bankline Direct currently serves over 500 corporate and institutional clients, providing payment services to four million retail and corporate customers. Capco continues to support NatWest in transitioning these clients to the updated system architecture.

Key benefits of BDD

Advantages of Bankline Direct Digital include: