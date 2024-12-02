Natixis supports expansion of Stenn Internationals trade finance programme

With a targeted size of up to USD 500 million, the facility will provide additional capacity for Stenn to deliver working capital solutions to suppliers and buyers engaged in international trade.

The Natixis facility, which is supported by trade finance insurance from global insurer AIG, augments the USD 300 million platform launched by Stenn and Crayhill Capital Management LP (Crayhill) in 2016. Crayhill, a credit-focused alternative asset management company, played an active role in securing the Natixis facility and continues to serve as a capital partner and advisor to Stenn.

The new senior financing allows Stenn to further expand its funding solutions to additional customers and geographic markets currently underserved by traditional bank financing. Stenn has seen a rising demand for flexible short-term financing from both suppliers and buyers who are engaged in international trade.

Stenn’s programmes provide cash flow benefits to both parties in a cross-border trade transaction. Suppliers are paid immediately when goods are shipped, while buyers are able to pay at a later date. Stenn finances companies of all sizes across a wide range of industry sectors. Current clients include global companies in retail, wholesale, manufacturing and industrial technology.