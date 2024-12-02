Natixis Payments, Wynd to develop retail omnichannel solution

As part of this agreement, Natixis is taking a stake in Wynd during the company’s fund-raising exercise with a group of investors.

The two companies are combining their expertise in payment, POS technology, and logistics to develop a joint service offering enabling retailers to manage POS operations, payments, and orders, regardless of the channel consumers use to purchase their products.

Wynd aims to bridge the software gap between physical and digital retail channels. Over the years, the company has developed a SaaS omnichannel POS and logistics solution that addresses the retail market’s transformation requirements.