Natixis Payments, Visa partner to launch end-to-end "Payments in a Box" offer

Announced at Money 20/20, Xpollens helps these players integrate a full range of payment services, from payment cards to instant payments through customer accounts.

Xpollens is initially piloting the offer with fintechs. Two partner companies were selected at the beginning of 2019 to test and develop the range of services provided by Natixis Payments and Visa: Spanish savings app Coinscrap, and French company Linxo, a financial assistant app that allows customers to view and plan across multiple accounts.

Linxo, France’s mobile financial assistant service, aims to offer its customers an expanded service with checking accounts, payment cards and instant payments.

Xpollens commitment is to deploy a full payments solution with its customers within 100 days. Linxo’s implementation process began in May 2019. The company will be ready for commercial testing with customers before the end of the year.

Beyond licenses, Xpollens provides a wealth of white label services, including physical and virtual cards, contactless and mobile payment and more.