Natixis Payments teams up with the Casino group for ecommerce payment

Cdiscount customers will be able to use an e-wallet as of the start of 2019, enjoying a streamlined purchasing experience, as they will be able to pay for purchases without entering their bank card details, pay outright or in several instalments, and get cash back on their purchases.

Natixis Payments, via its S-money digital platform, will provide the Casino group with its tried-and-tested e-wallet expertise. This is the first time that Natixis Payments will support a major ecommerce company in developing its own e-wallet solution in France.

Natixis Payments’ acceptance and acquisition platform for large corporates Dalenys will act as one of Cdiscount’s key PSPs to help facilitate the launch of the wallet designed by the two companies. Dalenys will provide acceptance capabilities along with payment methods on its European markets and deliver its support to increase turnover, while also addressing fraud-related issues.