Nationwide seeks startup action with GBP 50 mln fund

Investments will focus on creating long-term partnerships with companies that can help develop products and services, which means delivering benefits to members over profits alone.

Nationwide claims that in the last year it has grown the number of its active mobile banking members by 44%, with 200 million more logins, which will be driving the aim of its investments – in spite of some occasional down time.

The first investment has been announced, and will see the proptech startup acasa receiving an undisclosed amount of funding. Acasa is a home management platform which automates and streamlines the process of moving in, managing and moving on for the resident, utility companies and landlords. The platform will become a fully-fledged marketplace for households.

As part of the investment, Nationwide will have a senior member of staff with relevant experience to provide support, guidance and expertise to the startup.

There are seven main themes that the fund will be looking at: house and home, personal data and identity, financial wellness, communities and society, Banking-as-a-Platform, and operational efficiency.