National tax service and Sberbank join forces with 2can

The Business Tablet consists of three portable gadgets: a tablet computer with an embedded mobile acquiring application; a bank card reader compatible with both magnetic and microchip cash cards; and a wireless portable check printer. In addition, several applications are designed to enable Sberbank’s corporate clients to use banking services remotely.

Among Business Tablet’s functions is a mobile acquiring service for card payment acceptance wherever mobile internet networks are accessible.

Smartfin’s mPOS platform provided to Sberbank is also being used as a component of the “cloud cash desk,” an experimental project launched by the tax authorities which aims at modernising and recording payment transactions.

Since inception in 2012, Smartfin has distributed more than 20,000 mobile acquiring devices. The company’s main targets are SMBs in the field of professional services, taxi and excursion services as well as small offline and online shops. Among Smartfin’s clients are banks, insurance companies and online stores.

Smartfin has been financed by venture funds, with a USD 2 million Series A round in late 2012 and a USD 5 million Series B round in March 2014. Its main backers are InVenture and Almaz Capital, two Russian venture funds, as well as investment company ESN Group.

Smartfin is a provider of mobile payment solutions in Russia under the brand 2can. The 2can mobile application and a card reader turn Android and iOS smartphones/tablets into terminals for accepting Visa and MasterCard cards.