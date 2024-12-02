National Merchants Association names Brian Berkenbile VP, Sales and Customer Service

National Merchants Association is hiring to increase its local workforce to nearly 200 employees by the end of 2016 and is projected to expand its team to more than 300 employees by the end of 2017. It has grown more than 800% in revenue since 2012.

“As vice president of Sales and Customer Service, Brian Berkenbile is responsible for direct sales strategies and efforts within the low-risk merchant channels for National Merchants Association, said Heather Petersen, CEO, National Merchants Association.

In his role as vice president of Sales and Customer Service, Mr. Berkenbile will utilise his extensive background in both sales and operations. Having owned and operated a small business, he has meaningful insight into what business owners need to be successful.