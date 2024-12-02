National Industry Confederation: Brazilians adapt to new economic conditions

Consequently, the slowing economy in Brazil has affected overall growth projections of online sales in Latin America. According to eMarketer, retail sales growth in Latin America slipped from 5.5% in 2014 to 5.0% in 2016.

Brazilians, before deciding to buy a product or a service, are searching online for more information, comparing prices and also search online to find discount codes and coupons that can help knock a significant percentage off their purchases.

This has led to strong growth in coupon industry in Brazil with site such as Cupomterra, a cupon site in Brazil seeing an increase in traffic over the past six months as Brazilian consumers look to be smarter with their online purchases.

Despite the crisis, ecommerce sales remain robust in Brazil. In the Q1 of 2016, revenue from ecommerce reached USD 3.11 billion. This represented roughly 106 million products. The average value per order increased 7%, according to E-bit, a Brazilian research firm.

Approximately 39 million Brazilian consumers — out of a total population of roughly 200 million — purchased products and services online in 2015, according to Ebit, which also reported 2015 retail ecommerce revenue of USD 12.8 billion, representing 3.3% of total retail sales. An eMarketer forecast projects Brazil as the leader in Latin American ecommerce sales through 2019.