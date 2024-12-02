National Bank of Pakistan launches contactless debit card

The NBP EMV/Contactless Debit Card and Mobile Banking facilities are a step towards digitalization in the line with global changes in the banking sector, says the bank.

National Bank of Pakistan officials have stated that this would provide choice to the customers amongst the card schemes based on their transactional requirements coupled with NBP’s branch and ATM footprint across the country.

National Bank of Pakistan has built a branch network with over 1313 branches in Pakistan. It has agency arrangements with more than 3000 correspondent banks worldwide. The bank has 23 overseas branches in 11 countries. The bank also has a representative office in China and Canada. The Banks joint ventures are, United National Bank (UK), First Investment Bank and NAFA, an Asset Management Company (a joint venture with NIB Bank & Fullerton Fund Management of Singapore).