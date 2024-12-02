The institutional investor now owns approximately 607,779 shares of the company’s stock after adding an extra 370,350 shares during the fourth quarter of 2022. This growth marks a positive development for both parties involved. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.43% of Nuvei’s net worth valued at USD 15,419,000 by the end of Q1 2023.











For those unfamiliar with Nuvei, it is a financial technology provider that specialises in delivering payment processing and payment gateway services all over the world. In addition to facilitating global payments transactions securely and effortlessly through various channels such as online marketplaces, mobile apps, and ecommerce websites.





Being on the side of innovative companies

With the future poised to be increasingly driven by technological innovation and non-traditional finance solutions such as cryptocurrencies and digital wallets or even chips under our skin (to name just a few), investing in pioneering companies like Nuvei could potentially yield great rewards.

The impetus behind National Bank of Canada FI expanding their investment in Nuvei could well have been an altruistic one: To support innovative companies whose products promote social welfare while at the same time creating value for investors’ capital.

Moving forward into an increasingly complex landscape dominated by fast-paced technological advancements requires partners who share your vision and aspirations. National Bank of Canada may have found theirs in Nuvei.





Investors have a positive outlook on Nuvei

Investment firms have been buying shares of Nuvei, a global payment technology company that provides businesses with innovative payment solutions. Recent filings show a number of hedge funds and institutional investors increasing their holdings in the company, signalling strong confidence in its growth potential.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking, Advisors Asset Management, APG Asset Management, Whittier Trust, and Blair William & Co are among the firms that have recently purchased new positions in Nuvei. Whittier Trust alone has increased its holdings by 79.1% in the third quarter of 2022.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Nuvei has continued to thrive by providing secure, flexible, and intelligent payments processing to customers across various industries. The market is recognising this resilience as multiple analysts have given the stock an ‘outperform’ rating.

