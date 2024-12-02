National Bank of Bahrain launches digital banking platform

The bank partnered with Almoayyed International Group, the first commercial client to use this platform.

The bank seeks to enhance digitalisation across the board to increase business value for its clientele.

There were no more specifics on the launch, but Bahrain has been making some decent progress in the fintech sector.

Earlier in 2018, NBB partnered with Bahrain Development Bank to open up a USD 100 million VC fund to help fintech companies in the region.

NBB also partnered with Bahrain’s Electronic Network for Financial Transactions (Benefit) to launch a national electronic wallet payment system, BenefitPay, to allow consumers and merchants to transact without the use of cash or cards.