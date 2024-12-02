National Bank, Mobeewave roll out mobile POS for Canadian SMEs

With Easy Pay, merchants can accept payments using a compatible smartphone; no peripherals are required. After registering for the Easy Pay solution, they have to download the Easy Pay app in order to accept payments from customers using an eligible contactless credit card or via the customers digital wallet.

The solution can be downloaded to a merchants Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, Galaxy S8 and S8+, and Galaxy Note8 to enable acceptance of Mastercard and Visa contactless credit cards. Additionally, the solution can be used to accept payment from various mobile wallets including Samsung Pay, Google Pay and Apple Pay.

The solution complements the recent launches of Interac e-Transfer for businesses, a new contactless debit card and the Apple Pay and Google Pay digital wallet services.