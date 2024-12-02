National Australia Bank integrates Samsung Pay

NAB customers are now able to use Samsung Pay to make contactless payments on their Samsung devices using their NAB Visa cards.

In order to use Samsung Pay, NAB customers will need to have a compatible Samsung device, which includes a wide range of Samsung Galaxy S, A, J and Note series phones including the recently released Galaxy S9 and S9+. Customers can also use Samsung Pay on the Gear S2, S3 and Gear Sport smartwatches.

In addition to integrating their NAB Visa card to the Samsung Pay app, customers can add their loyalty cards for ease of use.

The bank has also announced that Google Pay support is coming soon.