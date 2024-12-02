Naspers, Meituan invest USD 100 mln in Indian startup Swiggy

The founding round was led by the global investment and media conglomerate Naspers, with participation from the Chinese ecommerce company Meituan-Dianping.

The startup will use the funding to introduce new products and services and further expand its supply chain business, New Supply, launched in 2017.

The Indian startup has now raised USD 255 million, with a previous USD 70 million round also led by Naspers to launch Swiggy into markets across India. Part of that capital also went to acquire the gourmet Indian food startup 48East. Previous investors in Swiggy include Harmony Partners, Accel Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Softbank’s SAIF Partners.

The company works with restaurants across ten locations in India, including Delhi, NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh.