Naspers appoints Bob van Dijk as CEO

According to the source, Koos Bekker will step down in April 2014, after 17 years as CEO of the Cape Town media and internet firm. Van Dijks appointment is part of Naspers’s strategy to tap his expertise in ecommerce in line with the system that has already transformed the company into a market worth nearly USD 50 billion.

The 41-year-old van Dijk joined the group in 2013 to head its Eastern European online marketplace business. Previously, he led the German arm of eBay.

Founded in 1915, Naspers is a multinational media and internet group with operations in over 133 countries. Its main operations are in ecommerce, pay-television and related technologies and print media.

In recent news, Naspers has reached a deal with PayU India, a global ecommerce company, whereby PayU India sells its payments business in exchange for a stake in the global payments business of Naspers.