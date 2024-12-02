Nasdaq plans to add Bitcoin and Ethereum indices to global data service

The company has also partnered with New Zealand-based blockchain data and research company Brave New Coin, in order to offer information on the two new indices. As such, the Bitcoin Liquid Index (BLX) and the Ethereum Liquid Index (ELX) will offer ‘real-time’ information on the Nasdaq Global Index Data ServiceSM (GIDS).

More precisely, the BLX and ELX indices will offer a reference rate for the price of 1 Bitcoin (BTC) and 1 Ethereum (ETH) respectively, which will be quoted in USD. The data will be refreshed at a frequency of thirty seconds. Nasdaq said both indices are calculated using a methodology that has been separately audited against the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles.