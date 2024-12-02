Nasdaq exchange backs Stellar, Litecoin and Bitcoin

The Stellar Network has been created and developed in order for financial institutions and individuals to participate on it. It is a hybrid blockchain that is open source and distributed. Stellar is one of the first cryptocurrencies that has been backed by Nasdaq. The currency allows companies to perform worldwide cross-border transfer which is very useful for many industries.

Litecoin is another virtual currency that Nasdaq mentioned as one with future potential. Litecoin will function as a cross-blockchain decentralized application. These kind of partnerships would allow Litecoin and other currencies to keep growing, aggregating value and being used.

Bitcoin will be implementing the scaling solution known as the Lightning Network (LN) which would help Bitcoin scale reducing transaction times and fees almost to zero. Additionally, the number of users is also expected to grow with this implementation that is also trying to add support to privacy functionalities.