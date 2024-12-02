NAPAS, Ant Financial to enable Alipay for Chinese travellers in Vietnam

Alipay aims to work with NAPAS, the national switching and clearing company of Vietnam, in the Vietnamese market in compliance with State Bank of Vietnam regulations as well as international payment best practices.

One of the purposes of this agreement is to allow Chinese tourists to use the Alipay payment service throughout Vietnam, via NAPAS member banks and its intermediary payment service networks.

The two companies aim to expand on the co-operation, to allow Vietnamese users the use of NAPAS-branded cards issued by NAPAS’ bank members to shop on ecommerce sites and platforms under the Alibaba Group, such as AliExpress and Taobao.