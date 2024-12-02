NanoPay rolles out P2P payments in Canada via MintChip

Mintchip consumers download the MintChip app from Google Play or App Store, then connect their credit card to move money to the app, and afterwards they can make payments at participating merchants in Toronto’s Liberty Village neighbourhood by scanning a barcode.

At the checkout counter, merchants have their own version of the app for payment which they open when a consumer is ready to make a payment. Consumers use the barcode on the app to make a payment. Merchants get confirmation on the app that the process has been completed.

Until Labour Day, September 5th, anyone visiting the Toronto area can use MintChip to pay at Liberty Village locations, the company says. Each customer will receive 20% cashback on all purchases made with MintChip, up to a total value of USD 50, and will be entered to win MintChip cash prizes every time they use MintChip for P2P or merchant payments.

The company announced that in June 2016 it has partnered with Ingenico to integrate MintChip into its Telium system to allow consumers to pay for goods and services “with a tap or quick scan of their phone at checkout,” according to nfcworld.com.