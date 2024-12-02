nanoPay completes USD 10 mln in Series A funding from Goldman Sachs

With this financing and the MintChip platform, which nanoPay acquired from The Royal Canadian Mint, nanoPay is developing new business partnerships and additional service offerings, focusing on B2B and B2C applications, to expand the global utility and acceptance of MintChip.

MintChips open API platform provides an innovative solution to store and transfer any form of digital value between users without the need for intermediaries. The platform uses cryptography to protect assets and is designed to work both online and offline. The platform was designed to be compliant with regulatory standards around the globe.

After deploying MintChip as a digital cash platform in Canada in June 2016, nanoPay focus is now on expanding the platform beyond digital cash to a broad range of B2B use cases that have global applications, for example, business-to-consumer disbursements and cross-border payments.