nanopay announces B2B payments platform

The nanopay B2B platform enables businesses to link their bank account to send payment requests to business partners. In addition to domestic payment opportunities in Canada, users can begin using the platform in February for business cross-border payments between the US and Canada, with India and China to follow in Q2 2018.

The nanopay B2B platform provides account to account payment with full visibility and payment context with ISO 20022 metadata to enable straight-through processing (STP). Businesses no longer have to exchange sensitive banking information and can instead link their current accounting system to initiate a request for payment. The platform helps account receivables teams have better access to the status of payments, whether the payment is scheduled, pending or complete.

The nanopay B2B platform is currently in private beta with public availability beginning February 2018.

Founded in 2013, nanopay is a Canada-based fintech company that provides a real-time payments platform to enable banks, payment service providers and businesses to modernize their payment systems and deliver global payments. nanopay offer solutions for cross-border & B2B payments, digital cash and settlement in capital markets.