Namibia requires verification for pension fund recipients

The registration must be done at the recipients’ nearest GIPF or NamPost office, and three times a year they must attend in person to verify their identity. The annuitant uses their fingerprint to verify their identity, in order to confirm that they are still alive, thus ensuring that the monthly income is paid to the rightful annuitant. If annuitants fail to register or verify their identity, pension benefits will be suspended and will only be activated upon registration or verification.

If a recipient is not registered for biometrics and does not have a GIPF Card, they are required to bring along either an original identity document, a valid passport, a full birth certificate, a valid driver’s license with full birth certificate, or a voter’s card with full birth certificate. Moreover, annuitants below 18 years old should be represented by a parent or legal guardian, having their original ID, valid passport, valid driver’s license with birth certificate, voter’s card with birth certificate, guardianship certificate, or the child’s full birth certificate.