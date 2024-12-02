Namibia: Old Mutuals prepaid and reward program secured by Tranwall

Tranwall Transaction Control enables the OMCARD cardholders to secure their cards by using mobile telephony to switch their cards ON or OFF for specific transactions types, such as online shopping, in- store purchases or cash withdrawals.

OMCARD, a prepaid Visa card, is designed for Old Mutual’s customers, providing them with a cash-back rewards program and the ability to link up to four additional cards for their family members. Tranwall Transaction Control enables two-way communication with cardholders using USSD, SMS or the Tranwallet smartphone application.

Additionally, Tranwall Transaction Control provides second-factor authentication to secure OMCARD Internet Banking.

Tranwall provides transaction control services for the global payments industry.