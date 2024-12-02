Namibia: Old Mutual launches SmartVista-based prepaid and reward program

Via the joint collaboration, customers in Namibia are offered services such as person-to-person transfers, POS transactions and no monthly or hidden fees.

OMCard, a prepaid Visa card, is designed for Old Mutual’s customers, providing them with a cash-back rewards program and the ability to link up to four additional cards for their family members.

This project is aimed for Namibia as the whole card management process may be fulfilled via mobile phones as the OMCard may be turned on and off from a customer’s mobile phone.

SmartVista’s capabilities have been used to provide notifications on transactions and transferring funds by entering the recipient’s mobile phone number.

BPC is a global provider of Open Systems payment solutions which provides SmartVista, a single integrated solution for transaction processing and card management. The company’s customer base includes retail banks across 5 continents and 122 clients in 44 countries.

Founded in 1845, Old Mutual has been listed on the London and Johannesburg stock exchanges, among others, since 1999. With over 16 million customers and approximately 57,000 employees, it provides investment, savings, life assurance, asset management, banking and property and casualty insurance in Africa, Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Payment Express (PEX) is a payment service provider in Africa and Asia. Certified by both Visa and MasterCard as a full service payment processing company, PEX provides banks, the retail industry and financial institutions with complete EMV certified solutions as they migrate to EMV Smart Card technology.