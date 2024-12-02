Namibia: FNB introduces Bulk eWallet

Online Banking Enterprise customers can now make once off/adhoc eWallet payments, send money to multiple eWallets, add eWallet recipients to a folder and make payments from those folders to all their regular eWallet recipients.

FNBs eWallet is cellphone based, giving people without a bank account or bank card access to a system where money can be exchanged between mobile.

Bulk eWallet for business is available to all users who have been given payment permission on a transactional account linked to their Online Banking Enterprise Profile.

Payments to a eWallet are processed on the date of the execution and are deducted from the nominated account at the time while being processed based on the available balance or online settlements as per normal payments.

Recipients of the eWallet can withdraw all or some of the money from the eWallet at any FNB ATM without needing a bank account or card. They can also buy prepaid airtime and electricity using their eWallet.