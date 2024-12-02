Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank to launch Nam A Bank - JCB credit card in Vietnam

The holders of Nam A Bank - JCB Card can access the JCB acceptance network with about 30 million merchants in the world, and enjoy benefits provided by Nam A Bank, special privileges at selected merchants, and customer service at JCB Plaza, an overseas service counter.

Moreover, Platinum Credit Card members have options such as access to over 73 airport lounges in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam; and 24/7 global support when booking car rental, hotel, restaurant, and golf in Japan.

In addition, Nam A Bank offers free annual fee for the first year of the JCB Credit Card. From the launching date, Nam A Bank is also implementing many promotion programs, such as offering gifts, cash back, rewards, and interest discounts for payment in installments.