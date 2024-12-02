Nam A Bank, JCB to develop card services in Vietnam

According to the agreement, the bank becomes an official licensee of JCB and has the right to issue all types of cards, including credit cards, debit cards and prepaid cards. Cardholders will be eligible for promotional offers, incentives from JCB, and other from Nam A Bank.

During the deployment process, the two partners developed credit card products, diversified product portfolio and financial services, and created tools to access, maintain and diversify Nam A Banks customers base with the aim to consolidate market share for both Nam A Bank and JCB.