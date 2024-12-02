Nairobi County Government contracts Jambopay to extend e-payments

According to Nairobi governor Dr Evans Kidero, cited by the source, the integration process of the e-payment system will begin in the near future and is expected to be rolled out by end of July 2014.

The City Council of Nairobi has been responsible for providing services such as housing, healthcare facilities, primary education, emergency response, waste collection, water and sanitation among other services.

Electronic payments in Kenya are set on a rising course, and this phenomenon turns the local market into a promising online payments business.

