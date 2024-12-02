Nairabox digital wallet to meet customers in Nigeria

Nairabox is a digital wallet that allows its users to pay for goods and services within the application in addition to allowing users make in-store payments.

The company claims that Nairabox will fill the vacuum created by the gaps associated with the use of Points of Sale (POS), facilities which usually suffers downtime and other drawbacks.

More than that, Nairabox digital wallet can be used to pay for utility bills, airline tickets, buy airtime, pay for events and cinema tickets as well as donate for charities.