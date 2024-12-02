Nacha selects BillGO for ACH solutions for instant credit

Nacha Preferred Partners is a group of companies that contribute to Nacha’s efforts in support of the payments ecosystem and security for ACH payments. BillGO was selected for its BankUp solution that automates the bill payment process for billers while providing real-time credit to the consumer’s account at the biller.

BankUp offering enables billers to accept ACH payments with a real-time payment confirmation. It guarantees the transaction for the biller, thus eliminating exceptions while also enabling immediate credit for payments via the ACH channel. Merchants are provided with an interface to add to their existing bill pay offering.

BillGO, as the Preferred Partner for ACH Solutions for Instant Credit, joins a growing list of Nacha Preferred Partners working to support the payments ecosystem.