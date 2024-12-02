NAB starts accepting Apple Pay

NAB customers will be able to use their personal or business NAB Visa credit or debit card through the Apple wallet.

According to ZDNet, together with Westpac Banking Corporation, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, the Australian bank had previously joined forces to go after Apple and its control over its own near-field communication (NFC) technology.

Currently, NAB customers have been able to access Samsung Pay, Google Pay, and its own NAB Pay. Those that used iOS devices were instead offered a NAB PayTag sticker that could be attached to an Apple device.