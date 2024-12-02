NAB implements Ingenicos web app Marketplace for merchants

The Marketplace is a dedicated platform that will allow NAB’s merchant customers to select and purchase any web app to develop their business and create new consumer experiences at the checkout. It is now live in Australia and accessible to an open community of developers and publishers who can promote their web app portfolio for merchants.

NAB is now managing its own Web app store that is fully adapted to their estate of 70K Ingenico Tetra terminals. The Move/5000 is Ingenico’s portable payment terminal compatible with a suite of services. Its user interface integrates payment and business apps to create new experiences for consumers and merchants alike. It supports all Australian payment methods and is designed for payment at the counter or on the go, and can be integrated into a checkout solution at large retailers.

