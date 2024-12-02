NAB, AusPost to form anti-fraud joint venture

Both companies have been collaborating on this initiative called the TrustCheck Project, and commenced a search for an innovation specialist to lead the business. The project is one of the first tangible industry efforts to address the rising problem of card not present (CNP) fraud in Australia. However, the project team is yet to finalise how the new service will be delivered to merchants and customers, with the proposed product tools said to be ‘evolving.’

Moreover, in the job advertisement, AusPost states that the business owner would be required to: build strategic stakeholder relationships at Australia Post and NAB, in a bit to enable TrustCheck to create strong engagement across all required functional areas, including risk, legal, privacy, sales, governance, corporate development & partnerships, and data service owners.