NAB and Alibaba explore business opportunities in China

Alibaba Cloud is the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group.

The event, starting today, spans over three days and will see more than 100 people across 15 teams explore how data can be properly leveraged to develop new solutions. The goal is to enable Australian businesses to sell their wares in China and provide better services for Chinese tourists in Australia.

Held at fintech hub, Stone & Chalk’s new residence in Melbourne, participants will harness NAB and Alibaba Cloud APIs to create new initiatives to support small businesses in Australia.

The team that wins will walk away with prizes including: