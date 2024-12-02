NA-KD raises USD 45 mln to become the fashion brand of choice

USD 5 million of the funding is secondary investment as some early shareholders, not including the founders or management team, partially cash in.

The round is led by Partech, with the participation from FJ Labs. Existing backers Northzone, eEquity, Jonas Norlander, and Filip Engelbert also followed on.

Founded in 2015, NA-KD is an online direct-to- consumer (DTC) fashion brand for women. The company’s wares are mainly marketed through social influencers.

After two years, it achieved a revenue run-rate close to USD 75 million, growing 150-plus percent compared to 2016. NA-KD plans to launch 9 new localised sites in the coming months.

During 2018, the company will target the US, UK and major European markets.