N26 to roll out premium accounts

The upgrade is a one year-subscription that comes with a newly-designed Mastercard and a comprehensive insurance package from Allianz Global Assistance Europe and comes as response to growing customer demand. The insurance includes travel, health, mobile phone or cash theft, as well as extended warranty for electronic devices.

Moreover, it covers all purchases made with the N26 account including bank transfers and of course all card purchases. The launch of the new account is an example of how N26s recent banking license will speed up continued innovation. N26 Black will be available for a subscription cost of 5,90 Euro per month in Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Spain and Ireland starting with mid November 2016.

In the next years N26 is looking to complete its offerings with savings and credits as well as with products beyond those traditionally associated with banking, according to company’s representatives.